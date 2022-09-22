2 Alarm Fire Burns 10 acres in Swakane Canyon

Investigators are looking into the cause of a two alarm fire that was put out in less than three hours Thursday afternoon north of Wenatchee.

The first call came into the Rivercom dispatch center at 2:39pm about the fire in Swakane Canyon off on U.S. 97A.

The fire was quickly elevated to two-alarms with numerous fire districts being sent to the scene where there was heavy smoke initially.

But crews quickly gained control of the fire that burned 10 acres, and firefighters reported the fire had been knocked down before 5:30.

Dispatchers say the fire was out before an airplane sent to the scene arrived, although U.S. 97A was closed for more than an hour - from 4:13-5:21pm.

A law enforcement employee told KPQ the high wind in the area may have blown the fire over on itself, helping firefighters. in their efforts.

At least one caller to dispatchers said the fire was started by sparks from power lines, which run through the area.