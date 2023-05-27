250-Acre Brush Fire in Douglas County Prompts Evacuation

Firefighters are responding to a third alarm brush fire on the 2600 block of 10th St. NE in East Wenatchee Saturday night.

At 9:10 p.m., Douglas County Emergency Management issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory Alert, with the fire now at a third alarm.

Deputies are currently issuing Level 1 evacuation notices to residents north of 10th Street NE and Canyon Hills as a precautionary measure.

State Mobilization has been requested to help manage the fire, which is now approximately 250 acres.

