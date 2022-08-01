Wenatchee Animal Control Seeking Dogs Responsible for Attack

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is investigating a dog attack that occurred on private property in the Wenatchee Heights area Monday morning.

Control officers say two dogs killed several rabbits at a residence off Jim Smith Road and then charged the property owner when they attempted approaching them..

Taylor Sharp, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society says animal control officers are working to identify the dogs responsible for the attack.

“The dogs were described as very large and dark-colored – potentially Mastiff- or Great Dane-sized.”

Sharp adds that attacks such as this aren’t common but they almost always occur under the same circumstances.

“We don’t get a ton of these calls but they do happen every so often. And it’s incredibly important for people to ensure that their pets are kept safe and secured, and that animals are kept on a leash per any applicable laws.”

Anyone with information about the dogs should contact Animal Control at 509-888-7283.