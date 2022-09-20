Chelan County Holding Veterans Services Seminar

Chelan County is holding an informational seminar for military veterans next week.

The event is being planned and hosted by the county’s two veterans services officers, or VSOs.

Spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the county’s VSOs work year-round assisting veterans with a variety of needs and concerns, including how to navigate certain federal benefits programs.

“That’s why our VSOs are there – they want to help our vets and their families through these programs, because they can be a little complicated when it comes to paperwork and that sort of thing.”

FitzSimmons adds the seminar isn’t just for those who’ve served in the armed forces, but also for their family members too.

“There are some veterans programs that help out families after a veteran has passed away, and that’s called Dependency and Indemnity Compensation. And the VSOs will be covering some of those programs at the seminar.”

Other topics being covered at the seminar are healthcare, pension benefits, and burial services.

The seminar will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.

A catered lunch will be provided and those unable to attend in person can do so via videoconference.

To attend via Zoom go to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87997120018 and enter the meeting ID: 879 9712 0018.