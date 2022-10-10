Chelan County Commissioner Candidate says his Business Background Makes a Difference

Shon Smith is a candidate for Chelan County Commissioner - District 2.

Smith, a Cashmere native and local restauranteur, is a conservative Republican who believes his background in business would be a valuable asset to the county.

“I think I would bring a perspective to the commission of a business mindset. Currently, we don’t have a businessperson on the commission. When it comes to finances, personnel, and customer service, those things are important to me.”

Smith feels the county’s potential to bring in future revenues by attracting new business is high, but believes the process of vetting and balancing this potential should be well managed.

He also says the county could improve its approach to dealing with the citizens it serves.

“Customer service is what they have to deal with on a daily basis and that’s what my entire life has been built around. You need to have the customer, or in this case the citizens, feel like they’re being heard – feel like they’re getting help rather than saying, ‘no you can’t do that, go away, you’re bothering me’.”

Smith is running against independent Anne Hessberg, who defeated smith by less than 300 of the 8,774 votes cast in the August primary.

Hessberg and Smith are both vying for the seat being vacated by Commissioner Bob Bugert, who is retiring and decided not to run for another term after first being elected in 2018.