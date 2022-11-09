Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations

The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community.

Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months.

“I’ve never seen our food donations so low. The shelves at the Mission are bare. So those of us who are able - this is our time to step up and make a difference.”

The Mission’s executive director, Scott Johnson, says monetary donations are also way down this year – something he believes is easily equitable to inflation and the state of the economy.

“Things are really slim. We noticed when the economy changed things started tanking and it’s really gotten bad. But we are still there at the Mission, struggling like just about everybody else is. The economy’s taken a hit and we really need help.”

Food donations can be dropped off at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission’s physical location at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue or at one of the following locations throughout the region:

Washington Federal Bank @ 830 N Wenatchee Ave

The Clocktower Building in Leavenworth

Apple Cup Café @ 804 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

Colville Fuel Station @ 67 E Wapato Way, Manson

Milbrandt Office Building in Quincy

Monetary donations can be made via the Misison’s website – https://wrmchange.org

Last year, the Mission provided over 35,000 meals to hungry people in need in the Wenatchee Valley.