Wenatchee SD Seeking Public Input on Superintendent Search

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is seeking public input regarding its search for a new superintendent.

The district has established a four-question online survey to help them gather feedback and will also be hosting two in-person forums in the coming the weeks.

"The purpose of the forums and the survey is collect input from stakeholders about the characteristics and attributes that matter most to them in a superintendent," says district spokesperson Diana Haglund.

Once the feedback has been gathered, Haglund says it will be used to forward the process of identifying potential candidates for the position.

"Our board will be receiving a summary of all the information collected by our superintendent search firm consultant that paints a picture of what our stakeholders are hoping to find in the next superintendent."

In October, WSD retained the services of search firm McPherson & Jacobson of Omaha, Nebraska to assist in finding and hiring its next superintendent.

The first forum will be conducted in English and held next Monday, November 28 at the Wenatchee High School commons.

The second forum will be conducted in Spanish and held on Thursday, December 1 at the same location.

The online survey is available in both English and Spanish until December 11 and can be taken by clicking here.