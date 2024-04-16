Chelan will host it's annual Earth Day Fair this weekend and now in it's 35th year, it's one of the longest running in the state, according to organizers. This Saturday, April 20th over 75 vendors and information booths and displays are expected for the event in Chelan’s Riverwalk Park. The fair runs from 10am to 4pm.

Locals like to consider the fair as the unofficial coming out party for spring with a day planned full of music, food, vendors and commonsense environmental information.

Spokesman Gary Myers said this year's event theme is “Be Fire Ready” and attendees can learn about how to create defensible space around their home or property from various environmental and resource agencies.

With a goal of creating a "Zero Waste" event, the Chelan Earth Day Fair is partnering with Waste Loop of Leavenworth to position waste stations at the event for fair-goers to use instead of garbage cans to deposit their waste items.

“It’s been our long time goal to find ways to responsibly handle the food

containers and other trash generated by the fair”, says Co-Coordinator Leslie

Myers, “and Waste Loop’s involvement gives us the opportunity.”

Wenatchee's Tekni-Plex will be recycling Styrofoam and other plastics, and Winton Composting is handling food waste.Students from the Chelan School of Innovation will explain how responsible recycling works.

Over 75 vendors, spring nursery plant starts and a used book sale will be among the offerings from over 75 vendors along with a variety of food trucks and booths.

LIVE Entertainment

9:45 - 10:45 Dan Quigley

11:00 - Noon Brittany Jean

12:30 - 2:00 The Kevin Jones Band

2:30 - 4:00 The Bada Bings