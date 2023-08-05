SR 20 Closed By 3,000 Acres Fire Next To Highway

State Route 20 North Cascades Hwy. is closed between New Halem and near Winthrop because of a forest fire adjacent to the highway.

The Sourdough Fire is burning nearly 3,000 acres south of the roadway.

SR is closed until further notice from New Halem to Rainy Day Pass.

There is also no access across Diablo Dam until further notice.

Trail, area, and camp closures are in effect due to fire activity.

The fire is being managed at the state level by the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team.

As of Saturday morning, the Sourdough Fire was 0 percent contained and was burning 2,933 acres.

The fire is being handled by 267 personnel and air support from three helicopters.