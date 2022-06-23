AAA says Cruises Still a Great Option for 4th of July Travel

Despite record gas prices, more Americans than ever before are expected to hit the road for a summer vacation.

But here in Washington, AAA says road trips are expected to be slightly down from last year due to the Evergreen State’s fifth-highest fuel prices in the nation.

AAA Washington’s Public Relations Manager, Kelly Just, says the most popular destinations for Washingtonians this summer all tie in with travel that was missed during the pandemic.

“As far as Washingtonians, it’s Seattle, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Spokane, and Portland,” explained Just. “So we’re still seeing folks catching up with those visits that they couldn’t have during the height of COVID-19.”

Washingtonians who plan to travel internationally this summer are favoring places like London and Iceland.

Just adds if you still haven’t made plans for the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend, cruises are actually down in price and there’s still plenty of availability.

“One of the last things you could probably book for the July 4th weekend if you haven’t made plans – you could still book an Alaska cruise out of Seattle up to one day before your departure because there is still space.”

For those hitting the road for Independence Day Weekend, AAA recommends avoiding the state’s highways on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Instead, they say to leave earlier or delay your departure until Saturday morning, if possible.