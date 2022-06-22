Accident in Quincy Leaves Three Dead, Two Injured

A single car collision north of Quincy left three occupants dead and seriously injured two other occupants on June 16, around 10 p.m. The driver is currently unknown.

The driver was speeding through a curve just north of Martin Road on Rd Q NW in a Toyota Avalon, when it veered to the left and spun out in the gravel. Four passengers were ejected from the vehicle, with one passenger left inside.

Irina Soto Morales, 27-year-old Ernesto Cumplido Martinez, and 29-year-old Isidro Rodriguez Salvador were found deceased at the scene.

The passenger found inside the Toyota was 27-year-old Israel Gurrola Paez, along with 40-year-old Coeur D’Alene resident Gary Barnett, were both taken to Quincy Valley Hospital and later transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Barnett was listed in critical condition. Paez was the only passenger wearing a seatbelt and is in stable condition.

Alcohol and speed may have played a factor into this crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit will continue investigating this accident.