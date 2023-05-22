Accused Idaho Killer Pleads Not Guilty in Deaths of 4 Students

He's plead not guilty to the 4 fatal stabbings in Idaho last November. Bryan Kohberger entered the plea on Monday after being indicted on 4 counts of murder in the deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.

PROSECUTORS MUST NOW MAKE A BIG DECISION IN THE CASE

The killings happened on the morning of November 13 of 2022. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in an off-campus home. Kohberger continues to be held in a Idaho jail as he prepares for a trial date of October 2. Idaho prosecutors now have 60 days from Monday to decide if they'll seek the death penalty in the case.

IT WILL BE A LONG TRIAL STARTING IN OCTOBER

The trial for the accused killer is expected to last about a month to 6 weeks.

It's was a long road to Monday's court appearance. After the killings investigators spent weeks searching for clues and not releasing much information to the media. 47 days after the killings police announced the arrest of Kohberger. He was arrested after traveling from Pullman Washington to Pennsylvania where his parents live. He was arrested at his parents home after authorities in Pennsylvania reported the suspect vehicle was located at the parents home.

PROSECUTORS KNOW THEY HAVE A TOUGH CASE TO FIGHT IN COURT

Prosecutors believe they have a strong case against Kohberger after finding his DNA on a knife sheath found at the scene of the crime and other evidence that points to Kohberger. Will the trial be held in Idaho? That's the plan but defense attorney's could ask for a change of venue to find a more neutral jury pool.

The 4 students who were killed were recently given posthumous degrees during the graduation ceremonies at the University of Idaho earlier this month.

