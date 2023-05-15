Always Get Gas on THIS DAY in Washington State

We’ve all got places to go during the week. Dropping the kids off at school. Commuting to work. Pick the kids up from school. Now let's add our chores: Costco, Winco, trips to the dentist or the doctor, the list just goes on. Typical life, typical week.

Finally, along comes Friday! Some of us are lucky enough to get time off for a weekend travel adventure! Miles to your getaway spot, then miles home.

Monday arrives - rinse and repeat all of the above. If you own a gas powered vehicle, that can be a lot of hard earned money that you spend at the pump.

I was surprised to find out that the price of gas in Washington varies by what day of the week you buy it. There is a day of the week that you’ll want to fuel up, and there is a day of the week that you’ll want to avoid filling up your gas tank, unless you absolutely have to.

According to Gas Buddy:

The best day of the week - or the cheapest day to get gas in Washington State is Monday.

The most expensive day of the week to fill up in Washington State is Friday.

For our friends who live in the Seattle area, these days are slightly different.

Best day of the week (cheapest day) to get gas in Seattle is Sunday.

The Worst day of the week (most expensive day) to get gas in Seattle is Thursday.

With gas prices inching up as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend and the typically high Summer gas prices, its always great to save as much as we can at the pump!

INFO SOURCE: GasBuddy.com