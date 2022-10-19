Annual Coats for Kids Drive Happening This Weekend

News Radio 560 KPQ and the stations of Townsquare Media, along with Apple Valley Honda and The Wenatchee World are teaming up once again for the annual Coats for Kids collection drive this weekend.

The event will take in donations of gently used coats, gloves, and hats to help local school-age children stay warm during the region’s colder months.

The items that are donated will then be distributed to kids off all ages at area schools by Serve Wenatchee.

“We reach out directly to the school districts and family advocates at all of the schools,” says Serve Wenatchee’s executive director, Tom Nees. “This year we are working specifically with 18 different schools in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts.”

Nees says they never know how many articles of winter clothing will be given, but in the event they receive more than is needed locally, they expand their reach to include other schools within the region.

“If we collect over what is needed in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, we also distribute those. We distributed to Cascade and Entiat Schools, and I think Cashmere also got some coats last year.”

New coats and cash donations are also welcome at the event.

Nees says the monetary assistance is always important because it allows them to fill in any gaps for needed sizes by purchasing new items.

He adds that in years past, most contributors donate or purchase smaller sizes but there's always a need for larger clothing as well.

This year’s Coats for Kids drive is part of Make A Difference Day and is being held at the Albertson’s parking lot in Wenatchee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (October 22).

News Radio 560 KPQ’s presence at the event is sponsored by France & Company.