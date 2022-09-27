Annual Leavenworth Marathon Returns Saturday

The 18th running of the Leavenworth Marathon happens this weekend.

The race will take place on Saturday and is once again being staged at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.

Event spokesperson, Colin Brine, says this year’s race is the first in several years.

“This is the first time in three years we’ve been able to hold the race due to the pandemic and bringing it back is really exciting for us, as well as our participants, spectators, and sponsors.”

The event includes a full 26.2-mile marathon, along with a half marathon, and is a certified qualifier for the world-famous Boston Marathon.

Brine says this fact, coupled with the race’s scenic course routes and the region’s mild autumn weather, bring runners in from all over North America.

“They come from all over. This is a very popular race. There’s a significant amount of people who come from the Puget Sound area, as well as Canada, and we’re very excited to bring all of those folks in again.”

Approximately 1,200 people are expected to participate in this weekend’s event, including about 300 who will run the full marathon.

If you plan on watching the race, it’s advised that you arrive as early as possible, since parking at or near the hatchery is expected to fill up quickly.

The full marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the half marathon begins at 9 a.m.

More information is available online at https://www.teddriven.com/leavenworth-marathon-2022 .