Police/Sheriff’s Charity Softball Game in Moses Lake Announced

The annual fundraising softball game between Moses Lake Police and the Grant County Sheriff's Office is set for next month.

Moses Lake Police have announced the Battle of the Badge game for July 20 at Larson Baseball Field.

Police says it's a free event with all donations benefitting community outreach programs in Grant County.

A social media post says vehicles will be on display and there'll be entertainment between innings.

The charity game between the two law enforcement agencies has been played for a number of years.

First pitch this year at Larson Field at 2501 West Broadway Ave. in Moses Lake will be at 5:30pm on July 20.