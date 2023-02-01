Apple STEM Network in Wenatchee Kicks Off Spring Series

The Apple Stem Network in Wenatchee begins its Science In Our Valley seminar series today.

Dr. Sue Kane is with the North Central Educational Service District. She says the series is a wonderful opportunity to meet with local scientists and invited guest speakers.

"The Greater Wenatchee region has a whole lot of science, research and innovation happening that folks aren't just aware of" Kane said. "We've seen high school students, college students, community members, teachers, and other researchers all participate and attend."

The network will hold an event every Wednesday from 4:00 to 5:00 at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center on 1100 N Western Ave.

Today's event features Thiago de Botton Campbell, Graduate Student, Washington State University. His topic: The influence of mechanical hedging and root pruning in tall spindle ‘Brak Fuji’ apple trees.

No registration is required. All you have to do is show up.

