Applications Available for 2023 Smokey Bear Awards

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is announcing applications are now available for the 2023 Smokey Bear Awards.

The awards are a national honor within the wildfire prevention community. Honorees include people or organizations who have made "significant strides to protect and preserve our lands and communities," according to a press release by the DNR.

Washington State Forest George Geissler said the Smokey Bear Awards have recognized the incredible work by the wildfire prevention community since 1958.

"The prevention community has so many passionate people dedicated to fighting fire preemptively." Geissler said, "This is our way of giving back and celebrating some of the biggest achievements around the country."

Past nominations have included advertising campaigns, informational programming, training, wildfire risk assessments, volunteerism and fundraising.

The are three award levels:

Gold Smokey Bear Award, which recognizes exceptional wildfire prevention work done on a national scale

Silver Smokey Bear Award, which recognizes region-wide service

Bronze Smokey Bear Award, which recognizes statewide effort

The deadline to submit applications is December 15th, 2022.

More information about the eligibility and selection process can be found here, while an online application can be found here.