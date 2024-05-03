Several popular snowmobile models sold in the US and Canada have been issued recalls by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) because of safety defects.

The machines were sold between 2016 and March of 2024 by Polaris and Arctic Cat

The 2024 Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobile has been recalled over concerns the snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly. The leak poses a fire hazard and there is a risk of serious injury to the rider or a passenger.

So far, no injuries have been reported. About 250 units subject to the recall were sold between August of 2023 and March or 2024in the US and nearly 300 in Canada .

Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Image: CPSC Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Image: CPSC loading...

The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame.

Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Image: CPSC Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Image: CPSC loading...

What should owners of recalled Polaris Snowmobiles do?

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the pump flange assembly gasket. Polaris has issued a Stop Ride notice to consumers, and is also contacting registered owners directly.

To Contact Polaris Industries:

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page, or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email

Some Arctic Cat Snowmobiles Sold Since 2016 Are Under Recall

Another safety recall was issued by CPSC for several models of Arctic Cat 8000 and 9000 series snowmobiles that were sold at Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from September 2016 through January 2024

The issue is over reports the snowmobile’s drive clutch can break, allowing fragments to escape the snowmobile shielding, posing a laceration hazard to riders. There have been more than 200 hundred reported clutch failures, including four reports of minor injuries from flying clutch fragments.

Arctic Cat Image: CPSC Arctic Cat Image: CPSC loading...

The recall covers over 16,000 units over several model years including all model year 2017-2021 Arctic Cat 8000 and 9000 series snowmobiles, and certain model year 2022 Arctic Cat 8000 series snowmobiles with last 8 digits of the VIN between: NT808000 and NT808150 and between NT100101 and NT101060. The recalled snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area.

Arctic Cat Image: CPSC Arctic Cat Image: CPSC loading...

Arctic Cat Image: CPSC Arctic Cat Image: CPSC loading...

Arctic Cat Image: CPSC Arctic Cat Image: CPSC loading...

Arctic Cat VIN # locations Image: CPSC Arctic Cat VIN # locations Image: CPSC loading...

What should owners of recalled Arctic Cat snowmobiles do?

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Arctic Cat to schedule for a free installation of an additional clutch guard and inspection of the primary clutch. If the primary clutch is cracked, Arctic Cat will replace it free of charge. To Contact Arctic Cat: Arctic Cat at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information regarding eligibility. Consumers should check whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by locating the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right footrest. The VIN is needed to identify recalled snowmobiles.

I Cant' Get Any Response on My Recall Notice

Anyone having difficulty resolving a recall remedy or having difficulty reaching a manufacturer or dealer over a recall remedy can USE THIS FORM to explain the situation to the Consumer Products Safety Commission