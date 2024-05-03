Did You Buy These Recalled Snowmobiles? READ MORE
Several popular snowmobile models sold in the US and Canada have been issued recalls by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) because of safety defects.
The machines were sold between 2016 and March of 2024 by Polaris and Arctic Cat
The 2024 Polaris Prostar S4 Titan Adventure 155 ES Snowmobile has been recalled over concerns the snowmobile can leak fuel at the pump flange assembly. The leak poses a fire hazard and there is a risk of serious injury to the rider or a passenger.
What should owners of recalled Polaris Snowmobiles do?
Some Arctic Cat Snowmobiles Sold Since 2016 Are Under Recall
What should owners of recalled Arctic Cat snowmobiles do?
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Arctic Cat to schedule for a free installation of an additional clutch guard and inspection of the primary clutch. If the primary clutch is cracked, Arctic Cat will replace it free of charge.
To Contact Arctic Cat:
Arctic Cat at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information regarding eligibility. Consumers should check whether their vehicle is subject to the recall by locating the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right footrest. The VIN is needed to identify recalled snowmobiles.
