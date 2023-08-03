Two people have injuries from a two-vehicle crash north of Omak Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say 29-year-old Nicholas Shelter of Omak was driving a 2004 Kia Sorento northbound on U.S. Hwy 97 when he fell asleep, crossed the center line and hit the oncoming 2014 Chevy Suburban driven by 37-year-old Heather Ogborn of Tonasket.

Shelton's SUV struck a guardrail before stopping in the southbound shoulder while Ogborn's SUV rolled before coming to a rest in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were taken to North Valley Hospital in Tonasket with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash, which place at about 1:15pm Wednesday.