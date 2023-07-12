Authorities Seize Over $200,000 Worth of Drugs at Dead & Company Concert

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a massive drug bust at the Gorge Amphitheater last weekend, finding more than $200,000 worth of drugs at a Dead & Company concert.

Dead & Company is the new name for the formerly known Grateful Dead band.

“I think we're all Grateful Dead fans, there are some fans that participate in taking illegal drugs,” Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said. “When you have a large crowd of people who are interested in taking illegal drugs, there's going to be traffickers that appear at concerts, [and] this one had a large amount of attendees of the concert.”

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 20,000-25,000 people were at the campground this last weekend. For comparison, the population for Moses Lake in 2021 was 25,583.

Officers found a variety of drugs at the campgrounds, ranging from hallucinogens like psilocybin mushrooms and LSD, dissociative anesthetics like Ketamine, stimulants like MDMA, MDA, and cocaine, along with cannabis.

Foreman says they also seized over $23,000 in cash, six vehicles, and an AR-style ghost gun with ammunition.

The bust was split into nine separate investigations, resulting in 13 arrests and 15 felony drug distribution charges.

The Gorge Amphitheater recommends concert-goers to report illegal drug activity, stating that it is leading to a rise in overdose deaths and linked the most recent shooting as another example.

The Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in this drug bust.