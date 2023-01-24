Balancing Childcare, Work And Wildfire Smoke Exposures

Wenatchee's Community for the Advancement of Family Education, or CAFE, is raising awareness about the impacts of wildfire smoke on agricultural families.

At the Chelan-Douglas County Health District, the board heard from CAFE's Laura Rivera on the challenges and concerns with children's health.

"We will be building a platform for farmers to share experiences with smoke, listening to their stories and the takeaways that they have learned from experiencing smoke exposure." Rivera said.

The project is called ‘Clean Air – I Care' and the findings that CAFE's Laura Rivera shared with the board came from roundtable discussions and interviews with 80 participants in Wenatchee and Okanogan.

"Improving emergency notification around smoke exposure in a language they understand where it would be reading a flyer or social media or verbally." Rivera said.

Findings to Date