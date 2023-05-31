If you have vacationed in Hawaii, you have probably acquired a few favorite dishes that you crave from time to time. Depending on where you live, authentic Hawaiian cuisine may be hard to find in your locale.

It seems most of the top-rated restaurants offering polynesian inspired or Hawaiian cuisine are based around Seattle or Western Washington where larger Pacific Islander populations exist.

It makes sense but for those of us "tourists" needing a Loco Moco or pork lau lau fix, it sure is frustrating to face a scarcity of Hawaiian cuisine.

Here is a list of top Hawaiian restaurants you might want to try according to Yelp

Kauai Family Restaurant

Operating since 1993 in the Georgetown area of Seattle near Boeing Field, Kauai Family Restaurant has been serving a large and loyal customer base of Hawaiians living in the Bremerton and SeaTac areas so you know it's good!

Kona Kitchen-Seattle

Owned and operated by actor Yugi Okumoto who's breakout role came in The Karate Kid, Part II as Ralph Macchio's nemesis Chozen

Bobby's Hawaiian Style Restaurant

Located in Lynnwood, owner Bobby was born and raised on the island of Moloka’i, and wife Diane was born on Oahu. The restaurant features Island Style Lunch and Dinner, Kalbi Ribs and Kalua Pork with cabbage

Buddah Bruddah

With locations in Seattle, Kirkland and Bothell, plus a roving food truck, Buddah Bruddah boasts a Hawaiian, Thai and Asian Fusion menu.

Hawaiian BBQ

One location in Kent, Hawaiian BBQ features a menu of beef, chicken and pork plate specials

Marination Ma Kai

With three locations in West Seattle, Downtown Seattle at 6th & Virginia and Columbia City, Marination’s Hawaiian-Korean cuisine melts delicate heat and the flavors of aloha.

Keraage Setsuna

At 2nd Ave in downtown Seattle Owner Yoshi Matsumoto merges Hawaiian and Japanese recipes with his two decades of experience. The restaurant draws it's name from the signature menu item "Karaage" or Japanese style fried chicken.

L & L Hawaiian Barbecue

With 250 locations in several states, the only Hawaii-based company with over 200 locations including 7 Washington state restaurants in Burien, Federal Way, Lacey, Lakewood, SeaTac, Renton and the Tacoma Mall

Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke

In Edmonds and a second location in Kingston, Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke is all about and nothing but poke

Ohana Kitchen