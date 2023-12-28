When do you take down your Christmas decorations?

Some people get busy on Dec. 26th The gifts are opened, the family has gathered so why not get ready for the New Year? For others, the timing may be dictated by the next free weekend or if you have more out of town family or guests coming for a New Year's celebration.

I like to have the cheerful decor on display for as long as possible. After all, it's a lot of work decorating and putting them away. Somehow, the lack of decorations and lights seem to make the nights colder and longer and signal the doldrums of long winter that awaits.

A little research shows the majority of the country chooses to take Christmas decorations down between the 5th and 6th of January.

And for good reason. Those specific dates fall on a Friday/Saturday in 2024 but could hit midweek in other years.

January 5th & 6th mark the Christian observance of Three Kings Day, the traditional end of Christmas season celebrations.

Many Christians extend their Christmas festivities until Twelfth Night which occurs on January 5th.

Epiphany is a very important date on the Christian calendar commemorating the day he Magi visited the newborn Jesus

But why did Twelfth Night become a traditional signal to take down the Christmas decorations?