Bicyclist Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Chelan Bike Race

A bicyclist participating in the Chelan Century Challenge suffered a cardiac arrest and died Saturday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Corporal Thomas Williams says the man was riding up the signature climb of the event on McNeil Canyon Road when he collapsed. " A gentleman was participating in a bike race based out of Chelan," he said. "He was ascending McNeil Canyon Road at about the 400 Block when he suffered a cardiac event."

McNeil Canyon Road is a 6 mile ascension that is rated as a CAT 1 climb. The climb is 6 miles long, that begins at 850 feet and finishes at 3,100 feet.

Williams says medics applied CPR but were unsuccessful. "The medics attempted to revive him, they were not successful and he passed away."

The man's identity was not released.