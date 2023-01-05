Biking to work on a Snowy Wenatchee Morning

We are a one car family.

Yep. My wife and I share just one car.

I figure that whatever weather is happening - I will brave it and bike, walk (or Snowmageddon 2022 - with 2 feet of snow…snowshoe to work).



This morning’s wet snowy roads tested the limits of commuting to work - on a bike.

A half a foot of wet snow fell overnight. 1-2 inches of more snow AND freezing rain are in the forecast today (Thursday January 5th).



I really had to concentrate and not hit the deck.

My neighborhood streets weren't plowed yet - and there was ice and slushy sand underneath the 6 inches of new snow.

BIKING TIP for biking in loose sandy dirt/loose sandy snow:

Place as much weight on your back tire. This will help you NOT go down - when your front tire shifts and skids about on the unsettled ground beneath you.

ANOTHER BIKING TIP for biking in the Winter:

Use Studded tires - Info on those life saving studs and more Winter bike riding tips - can be found here.

Commuting to work on a bike has its risks.

A little more than 5 years ago, I was hit by a fast moving car on an early morning ride. I’m lucky to still be here.



That said - If you choose to ride an electric/fat tire/or regular commute bike like in the cold dark Winter months -

Do what I do:

Make sure you have a bright front head light

Make sure you have a bright red tail light (even better - one that blinks or orbs in the bright daylight hours) - people are more distracted than ever on the roads with their devices. Be seen and be safe.

As my Craig, my biking buddy likes to say: “Keep it rubber side down”