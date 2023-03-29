The opening of the Wenatchee Foothills trail system to outdoor recreation is Saturday, April 1st.

The Chelan PUD announced the reopening this week. The annual winter closure is implemented on several trails in the Wenatchee foothills to provide a winter refuge for mule deer and other wildlife

“We want to thank everyone for giving local herds some space,” said Von Pope, Chelan PUD Wildlife Biologist. “The greening of the foothills provides their (wildlife) first source of good calories for months.”

Mule deer graze and rest in the Homewater Wildlife Refuge in the Wenatchee foothills in February Photo: Chelan PUD Mule deer graze and rest in the Homewater Wildlife Refuge in the Wenatchee foothills in February Photo: Chelan PUD loading...

The annual winter closure is normally in place between December 1st and April 1st

Chelan PUD manages about 1,000 acres of the Home Water Wildlife Preserve in the Sage Hills under it's federal license to operate Rock Island Dam, according to Rachel Hansen in a PUD media release.

The foothills trails system closure is also coordinated with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the City of Wenatchee on more than 2,200 acres of open space adjacent to PUD property.

The PUD's Rachel Hansen advises trail users that conditions on the higher elevations and north-facing aspects of trails on Horse Lake Reserve may still be covered in snow, or becoming muddy. Trail users are asked to avoid the soft conditions because damage will remain all summer.

Chelan PUD is requesting early season recreationists on the Wenatchee Foothills Trail System to check current trail conditions with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust website at this link.