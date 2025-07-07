If you or someone you know has a past drug possession conviction in Washington State, help may be just around the corner.

The first-ever Blake Drug Possession Relief Day is happening Thursday, July 18, at the Chelan County Courthouse in Wenatchee.

Back in 2021, the Washington State Supreme Court ruled the state’s drug possession law was unconstitutional. That decision—known as State v. Blake—made hundreds of thousands of convictions eligible for vacation and reimbursement.

Legal experts will be available in-person from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 4 p.m. to help people clear eligible convictions and apply for financial refunds.

And by registering in advance, legal teams can review your case ahead of time and speed up the process at the event. Members of the public who think they may qualify are encouraged to register now at BlakeReliefDayChelan dot eventbrite dot com.

For those who can’t attend in person, the website also offers helpful resources, helplines, and contact info for legal aid in other counties.

