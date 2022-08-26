Blewett Pass Partially Shut Down After Head-on Collision

Blewett Pass was partially shut down Thursday afternoon after a two car head-on collision around 2:40pm.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a private contractor was driving a boom truck north on State Route 97 when a southbound vehicle, a Subaru, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the truck.

"The boom truck hit the guardrail, went into a ditch and rolled onto its driver's side. The Subaru also hit the northbound guardrail."

The road was limited to alternating traffic for about an hour and a half while crews cleaned the scene.

Cumaravel added that it's miraculous no one was injured in the head-on crash.