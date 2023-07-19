Body of Missing Rock Island Man Recovered in Columbia River

The Douglas County Coroner’s office confirmed the identity of a body found in Columbia River to be 25-year-old Rock Island man Jesse Robert Cadenas Tuesday.

Cadenas was last seen on the night of June 19, with both his family and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department believing that he fell into the river.

On July 12 at approximately 2:27 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a human body on the Columbia River riverbank near Rock Island Dam.

When they arrived, deputies confirmed that there was a body of a deceased man partially submerged in the water.

Wenatchee Valley Fire assisted deputies in transferring the body to the Douglas County Coroner Tanner Bateman.

"We send our deepest condolences to Jesse’s family during this time," Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille wrote.