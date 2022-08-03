Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming

A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday.

Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to change.

A low pressure system will be moving into the region, bringing additional moisture and a low chance of showers and thunderstorms from Monday through Wednesday.