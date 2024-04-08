Rep. Goehner Aide Running For Chelan Commission Seat

A Senior Legislative Assistant to State Representative Keith Goehner is running for the Chelan County Commission District 3 seat.

Incumbent District 3 Commissioner Tiffany Gering confirmed to KPQ Monday that she won’t be running for reelection.

Brandt Cappell announced his candidacy on Monday. He first ran for the seat in 2020 but lost to Gering in the primary.

Cappell says he has a lot of respect for the work Gering has done during her tenure.

"There's been some really tough things in the third district, short-term rentals that affect a lot of people on both sides," said Cappel. "So, she's had to make some really tough decisions. I don't think I'd be seeking office if she was seeking reelection."

The 3rd District includes parts of north Wenatchee and extends from Sunnyslope up to Chelan and Manson.

Cappell is running as a Republican, and all three current Chelan County commissioners are also members of the GOP.

However, Cappell says he's learned from Goehner about the importance of representing people from both sides of the aisle.

"It doesn't really matter whether they're Republican or Democrat," said Cappell. "They're my neighbors. They're my community. So, I just want to make sure that I'm making wise, informed choices. And if there's anything else about how the government works that I've learned from Keith it's how to govern well and effective for everyone."

Cappell has been working in the legislature since 2011, having started as an aide to 12th District Representative Cary Condotta before segueing over to Goehner.

He says he knows the ins and outs of state government and is prepared to deal with mandates out of Olympia that don’t necessarily fit locally.

“We just oftentimes see blanket laws and legislation that might work for Seattle but here in Chelan County doesn’t work very well,” said Cappell.

Cappell grew up in the Wenatchee Valley, living in Wenatchee and Chelan. He graduated from Wenatchee High School, attended Wenatchee Valley College, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Policy from Washington State University.

He is an elected member of the Leadership Team at Columbia Grove Covenant Church and serves on the Wenatchee Okanogan National Forest Recreational Advisory Committee. He was also recognized in the Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” Class of 2020.

Cappell and his wife live in North Wenatchee and have two daughters, a three- and six-year-old, and are expecting a third girl very soon.

Cappell is the only candidate to file for the District 3 commissioner seat. The filing deadline for candidates is May 10