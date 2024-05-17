Brave Warrior Project Holding Annual Superhero Walk

The Wenatchee-based non-profit, The Brave Warrior Project, will hold its sixth-annual Superhero Walk this weekend.

The event features a three-kilometer walk that many participants do while dressed as their favorite superhero.

Project founder, Erica Moshe, says there will also be plenty of other heroes on hand.

"Walt the Wolf will be there, along with Batman, and Disney's Elsa and Anna. We'll also have face painting, Dippin' Dots, and fun, family-friendly games. It's just a really fun event that helps raise money for our organization."

Brave Warrior provides assistance for adults and children with developmental disabilities and chronic medical conditions.

Moshe says the money raised at the event will go towards funding many of the organization's critical programs.

"We provide financial support for local children that have been diagnosed with cancer and their families. It will also go towards our Warrior Boxes, which have things like gas cards to help families to get to and from Seattle Children's (Hospital), as well as groceries."

The Walk will take place at Walla Walla Point Park Shelter #2 from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, May 19.