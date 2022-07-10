BREAKING: Shootout in Moses Lake Closes Down Stratford Road

Update: June 10, 4:04 p.m.

A Jeep rollover in Moses Lake has closed down Stratford Road between Tyndall Road and Road 10-NE after a police-involved shootout from earlier.

Around 1:15 p.m. on June 10, Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office were tasked with contacting an unnamed suspect with outstanding felony warrants.

Shots were fired between the suspect and officers on scene.

The suspect fled in a Jeep and traveled for 1.5 miles before he was apprehended by a Moses Lake police officer using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), causing the jeep to roll onto its side.

The suspect sustained injuries from the rollover collision, which are unknown at this time. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment.

An investigation is underway as to who shot first. No officers were injured from this incident.

Original update from June 10, 3:04 p.m.

An traffic collision in Moses Lake has closed down Stratford Road between Tyndall Road and Road 10-NE.

This incident was an officer-involved shooting. No law enforcement are injured, however the suspect has injuries sustained from the collision but no gunshot wounds.

Road 7-NE going eastbound is also closed, along with Roads K-NE and L-NE.

Updates will be provided when more information comes out.