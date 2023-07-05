Bridge Paving Work Coming to US 2/97 East of Don Senn Memorial Interchange

Expect increased traffic while crews repair US 2/97 east of the Donn Senn Memorial Interchange, also known as the Big Y in Peshastin, starting on July 10.

Traffic will be reduced to single lanes, with flagger-controlled traffic merging with eastbound traffic from US 97 Blewett Pass.

Crews will remove the center barrier between eastbound and westbound lanes, shifting traffic while they repave the bridge. Access to interchange ramps will also remain in place.

The project is expected to last six days, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers should plan for 20-30 minute delays throughout the week.

Project updates will be shared on WSDOT’s real time travel map and on their Twitter @WSDOT_East.