Bridgeport Man Gets No Jail Time After Being Accused Of Shooting From Home

A Bridgeport man will not go to jail after being accused of firing gunshots toward a group of hunters.

Sixty-nine-year-old Lyle Ostheller was arrested in May 2020 when hunters on public land near his residence reported he fired numerous rifle shots from his home.

According to a notice of arrest filed in court, multiple neighbors heard shots coming from Ostheller's home, and they said he has a history of getting upset about hunting in the area above his house.

Douglas County prosecutors initially filed two charges of felony second-degree assault against Ostheller, but then reduced them to armed criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

As a result, a judge determined he won't have to serve any jail time or pay any fines, but will have to pay $600 in court costs - a mandatory $500 victim assessment and a mandatory $100 DNA fee.