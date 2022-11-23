Burn Ban Issued for NCW

The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for the North Central Washington area.

The restrictions include all of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties.

A Stage 1 ban prohibits all outdoor and agricultural burning, as well as the use of uncertified wood stoves.

The restrictions were issued due to a pattern of stagnant air in the region.

The ban went into effect today (Wednesday, November 23) and will remain in place until at least next Monday, November 28.