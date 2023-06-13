Can You Legally Carry A Firearm In Public In Washington?

Can You Legally Carry A Firearm In Public In Washington?

Open carry rally Getty Images

The 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms. There are federal gun laws but gun control policy can vary widely from state to state.

The most vigorous debate over gun control has involved so-called "assault-style rifles". in recent years. Important changes at the state level have impacted the right to carry firearms in public places. (Here is a look at the states that have banned assault rifles.)

Open carry of firearms is generally defined as carrying a firearm that is either partially or fully visible.

In Washington, open carry is allowed for both long guns and handguns.

Concealed carry is generally defined as having a gun on one's person that is not visible. Concealed carry firearms can be carried in backpacks, purses, or in a holster under a garment.

Under Washington state law, concealed carry is illegal without a permit

 Here is a list of Open Carry legality for all 50 states from 24/7 Wall Street and The Center Square

 

StateOpen Carry HandgunsOpen Carry Long GunsPermitless Concealed Carry Legality
AlabamaAllowedAllowedLegal
AlaskaAllowedAllowedLegal
ArizonaAllowedAllowedLegal
ArkansasAllowedAllowedLegal
CaliforniaProhibitedProhibitedIllegal
ColoradoAllowedAllowedIllegal
ConnecticutPermit RequiredAllowedIllegal
DelawareAllowedAllowedIllegal
FloridaProhibitedProhibitedLegal (effective July 1, 2023)
GeorgiaAllowedAllowedLegal
HawaiiPermit RequiredPermit RequiredIllegal
IdahoAllowedAllowedLegal
IllinoisProhibitedProhibitedIllegal
IndianaAllowedAllowedLegal
IowaAllowedAllowedLegal
KansasAllowedAllowedLegal
KentuckyAllowedAllowedLegal
LouisianaAllowedAllowedLegal for residents with military service only
MaineAllowedAllowedLegal
MarylandPermit RequiredAllowedIllegal
MassachusettsPermit RequiredPermit RequiredIllegal
MichiganAllowedAllowedIllegal
MinnesotaPermit RequiredPermit RequiredIllegal
MississippiAllowedAllowedLegal
MissouriAllowedAllowedLegal
MontanaAllowedAllowedLegal
NebraskaAllowedAllowedLegal (effective Sept. 10, 2023)
NevadaAllowedAllowedIllegal
New HampshireAllowedAllowedLegal
New JerseyProhibitedPermit RequiredIllegal
New MexicoAllowedAllowedIllegal
New YorkProhibitedAllowedIllegal
North CarolinaAllowedAllowedIllegal
North DakotaAllowedAllowedLegal
OhioAllowedAllowedLegal
OklahomaAllowedAllowedLegal
OregonAllowedAllowedIllegal
PennsylvaniaAllowedAllowedIllegal
Rhode IslandPermit RequiredAllowedIllegal
South CarolinaPermit RequiredAllowedIllegal
South DakotaAllowedAllowedLegal
TennesseeAllowedAllowedLegal
TexasAllowedAllowedLegal
UtahAllowedAllowedLegal
VermontAllowedAllowedLegal
VirginiaAllowedAllowedIllegal
WashingtonAllowedAllowedIllegal
West VirginiaAllowedAllowedLegal
WisconsinAllowedAllowedIllegal
WyomingAllowedAllowedLegal
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ