Can You Legally Carry A Firearm In Public In Washington?

The 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of American citizens to keep and bear arms. There are federal gun laws but gun control policy can vary widely from state to state.

The most vigorous debate over gun control has involved so-called "assault-style rifles". in recent years. Important changes at the state level have impacted the right to carry firearms in public places. (Here is a look at the states that have banned assault rifles.)

Open carry of firearms is generally defined as carrying a firearm that is either partially or fully visible.

In Washington, open carry is allowed for both long guns and handguns.

Concealed carry is generally defined as having a gun on one's person that is not visible. Concealed carry firearms can be carried in backpacks, purses, or in a holster under a garment.

Under Washington state law, concealed carry is illegal without a permit

Here is a list of Open Carry legality for all 50 states from 24/7 Wall Street and The Center Square

State Open Carry Handguns Open Carry Long Guns Permitless Concealed Carry Legality Alabama Allowed Allowed Legal Alaska Allowed Allowed Legal Arizona Allowed Allowed Legal Arkansas Allowed Allowed Legal California Prohibited Prohibited Illegal Colorado Allowed Allowed Illegal Connecticut Permit Required Allowed Illegal Delaware Allowed Allowed Illegal Florida Prohibited Prohibited Legal (effective July 1, 2023) Georgia Allowed Allowed Legal Hawaii Permit Required Permit Required Illegal Idaho Allowed Allowed Legal Illinois Prohibited Prohibited Illegal Indiana Allowed Allowed Legal Iowa Allowed Allowed Legal Kansas Allowed Allowed Legal Kentucky Allowed Allowed Legal Louisiana Allowed Allowed Legal for residents with military service only Maine Allowed Allowed Legal Maryland Permit Required Allowed Illegal Massachusetts Permit Required Permit Required Illegal Michigan Allowed Allowed Illegal Minnesota Permit Required Permit Required Illegal Mississippi Allowed Allowed Legal Missouri Allowed Allowed Legal Montana Allowed Allowed Legal Nebraska Allowed Allowed Legal (effective Sept. 10, 2023) Nevada Allowed Allowed Illegal New Hampshire Allowed Allowed Legal New Jersey Prohibited Permit Required Illegal New Mexico Allowed Allowed Illegal New York Prohibited Allowed Illegal North Carolina Allowed Allowed Illegal North Dakota Allowed Allowed Legal Ohio Allowed Allowed Legal Oklahoma Allowed Allowed Legal Oregon Allowed Allowed Illegal Pennsylvania Allowed Allowed Illegal Rhode Island Permit Required Allowed Illegal South Carolina Permit Required Allowed Illegal South Dakota Allowed Allowed Legal Tennessee Allowed Allowed Legal Texas Allowed Allowed Legal Utah Allowed Allowed Legal Vermont Allowed Allowed Legal Virginia Allowed Allowed Illegal Washington Allowed Allowed Illegal West Virginia Allowed Allowed Legal Wisconsin Allowed Allowed Illegal Wyoming Allowed Allowed Legal