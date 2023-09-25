Car Drives Into Monitor Irrigation Canal Sunday Night,No Injuries

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a driver was not under the influence when driving into the irrigation canal in Monitor last night.

Car in Monitor Irrigation Canal image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office 9-25-23 Car in Monitor Irrigation Canal image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office 9-25-23 loading...

Deputies say the driver missed their turn and u-turned right into the canal that they did not see adjacent to the roadway.

The driver was able to climb out through the window and get on to the roof of the car and wait for first responders to arrive.

Deputies are thanking Fire District 1 for sending a swimmer out in a wet suit to assist with getting the vehicle hooked up to the tow truck and then towed out of the canal.

They also say they're thankful that the driver was able to escape this accident without injury.