Wenatchee Student Career Exploration Event To Take Place At DOT

There'll be a career exploration event for students from sixth grade through college next week in Wenatchee.

It'll focus on highway infrastructure at the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Wenatchee Valley College Workforce Education coordinator Jenni Jourdan says it's an opportunity to get hands-on experience in the place of business.

"This one's actually going to be pretty cool because they're going to be featuring highway maintenance, engineering, and construction, electricians and mechanics, so we are going to get a chance to actually get out into the shop, which will be a lot of fun and a lot of exposure for the students," said Jourdan.

The North Central Educational Service District and Wenatchee Valley College are staging the event.

The partnership started this past December with “Occupation Exploration” events taking place every month during the school year.

They’ve typically had a peak participation of 25 students, although the Department of Transportation trip will be available to 50 students.

Space is limited, so registration is required.

The highway infrastructure careers event will take place on Tuesday, April 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Washington State Department of Transportation, 2930 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee.

Jourdan says the career exploration events have proven to be successful so far at businesses such as Confluence Health, Chelan County PUD, and Pacific Aerospace and Engineering. She said they’re hoping to expand the number of businesses in the program in the next school year.

All participating students must be 12 years of age or older and can be students at any school or college.