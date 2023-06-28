Case Involving Falsified COVID-19 Vaccine Records from Walgreens Pharmacist Reaches Federal Court

A former Walgreens Pharmacist from East Wenatchee accused of wasting COVID-19 vaccines and fraudulently documenting paperwork will be facing federal court.

This case was filed in U.S. Eastern District Court in Spokane on June 21.

In 2021, Geoffrey Reynolds allegedly destroyed COVID-19 doses and falsely recorded administering them for two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters.

During that time, essential workers were required to be vaccinated under Governor Jay Inslee’s emergency order by Oct. 18, 2021.

Those two firefighters resigned after it was revealed that Reynolds faked their vaccination paperwork.

Walgreens also fired Reynolds.

Reynolds is now being federally charged with making false statements related to health care matters.

This felony charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine, and a sentence of three years on parole.

No trial date is set at this time.