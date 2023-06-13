Celebrate Dad & his favorite teams for Father’s Day!

Celebrate Dad & his favorite Pacific Northwest teams for Father’s Day!

IF your dad loves the Seahawks, Mariners, Kraken, or the Supersonics (remember them?) There's some cool stuff to get him for Fathers Day. There’s even some Sounders FC, Seattle Steelheads, Tacoma Rainiers or Washington Huskies gear available. (Looking for WSU Cougar gear? Scroll down further. We got your back!)

I checked out the Simply Seattle stuff and I really like their take on shirts, hats, hoodies and more.

Summer gear, winter gear - get some logo gear with your favorite Seattle team for the entire family, all year round. Click here for really cool gear - Simply Seattle has the best stuff.

If your dad is a Coug fan (Go COUGS!) We have a link - with a code that can get you up to 65% off!

I’d hurry. This insane sale wraps up soon - as in early Thursday morning (June 15th, 2023) Click HERE for the link.



If you’re seeing this - and it's AFTER Father’s day week, no problem. The WSU Cougars Athletic shop is open online. Get a gift for yourself or for any occasion. If someone in your life just graduated from Pullman, congratulate them with some sweet WSU Alumni gear. I’m seeing great accessories, like watches. Show the world your love for all things WAZZU with license plate holders, backpacks, bags for golf clubs, jerseys and items for your home! Rock next autumn tailgate scene with sweet Cougar corn hole boards and great looking Wazzu pints.

The website for all the WSU gear and more is: https://shop.wsucougars.com/