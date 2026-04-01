The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week is Breve. She is a Husky mix with a big heart and an even bigger sense of adventure. Breve is a confident little explorer who loves checking out new things, meeting friends, and jumping right into the fun.

Breve enjoys playing, learning, or just curling up for snuggles. She loves being with her human and is a smart, growing puppy, which means she is still figuring out how the world works. Breve would love to join a family who’s excited to teach her new things, help her stay on track, and help her to learn and grow.

Get our free mobile app

Meet Breve

Breed: Mixed

Age: 3 Months

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0060225282

Breve Credit: WVHS Breve Credit: WVHS loading...

If you’re looking for a playful sidekick, a cuddle buddy, and a loyal best friend all in one… Breve might be perfect for you.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee