Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day

Cities across North Central Washington are celebrating unity in the community this week with Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Proclamations to observe February 17th as a day to be kind to each other have been signed by city leaders such as those in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee.

Gene Sharratt is with the Kindness Counts NCW campaign. He would like to see Random Acts of Kindness Day observed year round.

"We are a group of people who have come together to say you know, we have more in common than we have differences. So let's not talk about differences. Let's talk about what we have in common and bring our community together under acts of kindness and thoughtfulness and civility," Sharratt said. "

He says Random Acts of Kindness Day is a way to lift the community up and focus less on differences.

"And we're a community that unifies around these common acts of kindness and goodness. Make a Difference Day, Apple Blossom and other wonderful activities, really, I think bring attention to our community as a place where people want to live and grow and be part of a community where kindness is important." Sharratt said.

This Friday, you may see Sharratt running around town in a bee suit, as in "bee" kind to one another. He asks that you say hi.

He also invites folks to the Community Foundation at 9 S. Wenatchee Ave from 2:00 - 3:30 where you can hear and share stories of kindness with others.

Don't forget to check out the Kindness Counts NCW Facebook Page and website.