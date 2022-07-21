Celebration of Life for Local Philanthropist Happening This Weekend

The life of local philanthropist Harriet Bullitt will be celebrated this weekend at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA) in Leavenworth.

ICCA Executive Director, Phil Lacey, says Bullitt - who passed away in April at the age of 97 - was renowned for her contributions to various causes throughout the region and here at home.

“Harriet was one of the most loved and most active philanthropists in the Pacific Northwest,” said Lacey. “She has been a visionary, especially in regards to the arts and education (and) her heart really was in the Upper Valley.”

Bullitt founded publications and was a pioneer in the television industry in the Seattle area in the 60s and 70s. She also launched several radio stations in North Central Washington and opened the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, and established the Icicle Fund non-profit group during the 90s.

Lacey says her myriad of endowments will be appreciated for many generations to come.

“Her impact is seen every day. Whether it is through land that was reclaimed and turned back over to the Forest Service or through the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts – where kids and adults can come and experience things that otherwise they wouldn’t have access to in the area.”

Bullitt’s celebration of life will held on Saturday, July 23.

It will begin with a chamber concert inside the Snowy Owl Theater at 4:00 p.m. and be followed by a remembrance program outside in the meadow area at 6:00 p.m. before concluding with an ice cream reception and bluegrass concert.

The event is free for everyone to attend.