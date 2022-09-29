Chelan Co. Clerk Candidate Marty Young says Party Affiliation Important

Marty Young is a candidate for the position of Chelan County Clerk in next month’s general election.

The 62-year-old Peshastin resident has a background in engineering and currently works for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services.

Young is a conservative Republican who believes his party affiliation would play an important role in how the clerk’s office is run.

“The county’s Republicans still want to keep a good conservative in that position to operate the office in a good fiscally-conservative way. That’s something I could do. I do it now with the Department of Social and Health Services, so I’ve thrown my hat in the ring and am running for County Clerk.”

One of the things that Young believes needs to be addressed immediately, if he were to be elected to the post, is the rate of turnover the clerk’s office has been experiencing in recent years.

“We do have a challenge in the clerk’s office with training clerks and then losing them. Once you invest two years or more into training a person, that’s a lot of time and a lot of money. So we certainly don’t want to continue being used as a training ground for the other offices in the area.”

Young finished second in the August primary to Maria Arechiga – receiving 6.755 votes to Arechiga’s 9,617. He bested candidate Brandi Buck, who received 4,274 votes in the primary, to advance to the November 8th general election.

Chelan County’s current clerk, Kim Morrison, announced earlier this year, that she would be retiring after 12 years in the position.

The job includes a salary of nearly $103,000 annually.