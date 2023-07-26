Chelan Co. Commish Elected To Head Insurance Pool

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay will soon be stepping up his role with the Washington Counties Risk Pool.

"I've been a director representing Chelan County on the Risk Pool since 2019," says Overbay. "Last week during one of our annual meetings in Spokane, I was renewed to the Pool's executive board and also was nominated and elected to be the vice president starting later this year. Then I am also president elect and will take over the role of president with the Pool in 2024."

The Risk Pool is a consortium of 25 counties in the state that deals with insurance.

"The Risk Pool was established in 1988 by the counties for the counties," explains Overbay. "What it does is provide more buying power for insurance and opportunities to spread risk. So it's basically self-insurance, joint purchasing of insurance, and other joint contracting for the hiring of personnel that provide risk management, claims handling, and administrative services for the counties."

The Risk Pool helps in lowering the overall cost of liability and property insurance.

Overbay will need to be re-elected to his seat on the Chelan County Board of Commissioners next year in order to assume the role of president with the Risk Pool.