Chelan Co. Holding Climate Change Roundtable

Chelan County is hosting a public discussion on the future of climate change and building resiliency to its expected impacts.

Commissioner Bob Bugert says the Climate Resilience Roundtable will give county residents an opportunity to voice their concerns and ideas about the subject.

“The Climate Roundtable is a group that is meeting on a quarterly basis to lay out some practical things that can be done at the local level to help us all better prepare for some of the anticipated impacts of climate change.”

The seasonal forums are a continuing portion of the county’s Climate Resiliency Strategy that was released in 2020.

Bugert says that strategy was the result of various workshops and community engagement efforts over several years, beginning in 2018.

“We convened a lot of players who are very involved in preparing for some of the impacts that we’re already seeing with climate change, including increased intensity of forest fires, altered and reducing flows in our streams and rivers, and the wildfire smoke in our communities.”

The next Climate Resilience Roundtable will take place this Thursday (November 17) from 2-4 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way in Wenatchee.

People can also participate via video conferencing by following the link located here.