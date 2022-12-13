Chelan Co. Pushing for Feasibility Study for Regional Aquatic Center

The Chelan County Board of Commissioners is pushing for a feasibility study to be conducted regarding the potential construction of a new regional aquatic center.

"In order to determine if we should have an aquatic center, we need to conduct this study," says commissioner Tiffany Gering. "The study will also tell us if we should fund such a center through a public infrastructure district, along with what it should look like, where it should be located, and should an additional tax be imposed to make it happen. These are all things that a feasibility study could answer."

The study would be at a considerable cost to the municipalities involved and Gering is hopeful that each of them will pitch in to make it happen.

"We understand that $50,000 is a major contribution for all of our partners, but we are hopeful that Douglas County, along with the Cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, and the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority will all help in contributing to this study. We'll need that assistance since the study is projected to cost $300,000."

Twelfth District Sen. Brad Hawkins (R) has spearheaded a series of discussions about the possibility of a new aquatic center for the region in recent months and pre-filed a bill (SB-5001) in early December that would clear the way for local governments to partner on the endeavor.

If enough capital is raised to fund the study, the search for a consultant to lead it could begin as soon as early next year.