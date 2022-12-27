Chelan Commissioner Bugert Honored By Salmon Recovery Board

The Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board is honoring outgoing Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert with the Esther Stefaniw Memorial Award.

This award is given to people who make major contributions to restoring salmon and steelhead in the Upper Columba Region.

Salmon Recovery Board spokesperson Nicole Jordan says served as the board director for two-years, and brought a vast knowledge of Washington state salmon recovery efforts.

"He was so instrumental in the work that he did for our organization," said Jordon. "He provided a lot of leadership. He had a lot of background knowledge, and a lot of great experience that he brought to the board and our staff."

The Salmon Revery Board was established to restore viable and sustainable populations of salmon, Steelhead Trout and other at-risk water species that exist in the area.

The board operates in Chelan. Douglas and Okanogan counties. Its board of directors includes two tribal members - one each from the Yakima Nation and the Colville Confederated Tribes - as well as a commissioner from each of the three counties.

Jordan says Bugert brought irreplaceable contributions to the board.

“He really helped bring a lot of funding to the region, and was really instrumental in providing leadership on habitat projects and other activities that benefit salmon and at-risk species” Jordon said. “His leadership, and his ability to build consensus was just, maybe one of the biggest contributions he made to the region.”

Before joining the Salmon Recovery Board, Bugert spent a decade working for the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office helping to establish Washington’s regional salmon recovery boards including recovery Board.

Bugert was also appointed to the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board which provides funding to achieve salmon recovery, including habitat projects and other activities that benefit salmon and other fish species.